Haverford Trust Co Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 118,148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,773 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,768,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 357,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 134,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,055. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $45.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.