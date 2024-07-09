Haverford Trust Co Sells 1,750 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Southern by 8.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 204.3% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 11.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.14.

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Southern stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $78.02. 120,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $80.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,644 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

