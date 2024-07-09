Haverford Trust Co Sells 280 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,495,000 after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.17. The stock had a trading volume of 370,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,793. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.28. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $121.20.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

