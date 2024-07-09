Haverford Trust Co Takes $264,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $769,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Micron Technology by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,267 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 8,336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $892,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,449 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ MU traded up $4.30 on Tuesday, reaching $134.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,971,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,669,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

