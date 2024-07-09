Haverford Trust Co Takes $288,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 302,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

