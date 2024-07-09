Haverford Trust Co Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.49. 24,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.85. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

