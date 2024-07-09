Haverford Trust Co Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,798,000 after buying an additional 145,423 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.35. 51,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,507. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.56.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.