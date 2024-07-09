Haverford Trust Co Trims Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Graco were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.12. 22,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,729. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

