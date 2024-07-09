Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 146.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hawkins worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,807,000 after buying an additional 62,224 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $27,098,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 51.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,492 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $7,093,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $3,402,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWKN opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $92.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $112,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,120.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,300 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,120.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

