Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of HAYN opened at $58.96 on Monday. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 7.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $753.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Haynes International by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Haynes International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Haynes International by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $7,070,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

