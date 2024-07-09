Head-To-Head Comparison: Haleon (NYSE:HLN) vs. Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY)

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Natura &Co and Haleon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Haleon 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 10.29% -6.89% -3.48% Haleon 9.68% 13.17% 6.43%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Natura &Co and Haleon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Natura &Co has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haleon has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and Haleon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $5.36 billion 0.75 $595.64 million N/A N/A Haleon $14.05 billion 2.76 $1.30 billion $0.30 28.30

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than Natura &Co.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Haleon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Haleon pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Haleon pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Haleon beats Natura &Co on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

(Get Free Report)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands. It also offers various over-the-counter products comprising nasal drops, and cold, flu, and allergy relief products under Otrivine, Theraflu, and Flonase brands for respiratory issues; anti-inflammatory and pain relief products under Voltaren, Panadol, and Advil brands; and antacids and antihistamine products under TUMS, ENO, and Fenistil brands for digestive health and other issues. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.