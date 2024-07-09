Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) PT Raised to $17.00 at Scotiabank

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE HR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. 546,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

