Heartland Express’ (HTLD) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HTLD. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Heartland Express has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $17.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $311,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,422.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $311,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,422.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $689,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,307.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 405,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,451. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Heartland Express by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 31,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,944,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,705,000 after buying an additional 55,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

