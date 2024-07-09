Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Gap Down to $12.20

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $11.26. Heartland Express shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 56,095 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 88,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $919,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 583,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,953.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 93,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,691.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,008.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 88,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $919,764.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 583,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,953.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 405,490 shares of company stock worth $4,237,451. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 8.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

