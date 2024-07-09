Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89-1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HELE. UBS Group decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of HELE stock opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

