Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Down to $89.01

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.01, but opened at $61.79. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 824,949 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. UBS Group reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $239,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

