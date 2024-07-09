Hello Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,838 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 390% compared to the average volume of 988 put options.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 110.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOMO. Benchmark lowered their target price on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Hello Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. 564,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,747. The company has a market cap of $931.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

