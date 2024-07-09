HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $123.71

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.71 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 127.20 ($1.63). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 124.60 ($1.60), with a volume of 2,522,290 shares trading hands.

HICL Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.93 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.13.

HICL Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a GBX 2.07 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

About HICL Infrastructure

In related news, insider Michael Bane bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £25,215 ($32,297.94). 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

