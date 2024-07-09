High Note Wealth LLC Acquires 40,079 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 208.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 643,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 421,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,025,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $560.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

