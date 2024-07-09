HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

HLVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

HilleVax Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLVX opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.78. HilleVax has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HilleVax

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $88,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,898 shares of company stock worth $193,766. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new position in HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,009,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in HilleVax by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in HilleVax in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

