HilleVax’s (HLVX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of HLVX opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HilleVax has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 776,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,898 shares of company stock valued at $193,766. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter worth $207,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

