Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.73

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and traded as high as $235.51. Hitachi shares last traded at $232.64, with a volume of 581,420 shares traded.

Hitachi Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter. Hitachi had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.