Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 128,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,782,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after buying an additional 978,776 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,840. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.18 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

