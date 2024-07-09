Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.1 %

HWM stock opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

