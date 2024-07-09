Hunting (LON:HTG) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.69) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s previous close.
HTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.53) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hunting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 473.33 ($6.06).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HTG
Hunting Stock Up 0.3 %
Insider Activity at Hunting
In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £8,663.76 ($11,097.43). 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Hunting
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hunting
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Get Ready: 3 High Short Interest Stocks Poised for a Melt-Up
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Inside Scoop: Bank of America Raised Potlatch Stock Price Target
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- AI Boom: Micron Stock Dip vs. NVIDIA’s Upgrade – Which Is Better?
Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.