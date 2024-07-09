Hunting (LON:HTG) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.69) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s previous close.

HTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.53) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hunting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 473.33 ($6.06).

HTG opened at GBX 430.50 ($5.51) on Tuesday. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 227 ($2.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 465.37 ($5.96). The firm has a market cap of £710.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 406.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 346.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £8,663.76 ($11,097.43). 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

