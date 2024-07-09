Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Cut to $14.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,885,328. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

