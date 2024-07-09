Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 14,700 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 140.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.65.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

