ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $376.00 at Robert W. Baird

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $367.00 to $376.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ICLR. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $346.20.

ICON Public Price Performance

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $320.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.80. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $221.20 and a 52 week high of $344.77.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

