ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Holdings Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ICU Medical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 681.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.35. The company had a trading volume of 29,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,108. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $182.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average is $103.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $566.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.15 million. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $31,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

