ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of ICU Medical worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 681.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In related news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319 shares in the company, valued at $139,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $121.97 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $182.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 0.69.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $566.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.15 million. Equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

