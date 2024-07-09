IDEAYA Biosciences’ (IDYA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.83.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 15.3 %

IDYA stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.