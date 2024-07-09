IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IDYA. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $39.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

