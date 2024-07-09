IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Up 3.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $60.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $40.99. 275,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 888,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

