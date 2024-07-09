IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1,196.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in IDEX by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 36,606 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in IDEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in IDEX by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $195.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.56. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

