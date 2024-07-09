Illumina Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,128 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the average volume of 3,298 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.62.

Get Illumina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ILMN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Illumina Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.15. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.