Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Stock Price Up 0%

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.34 and last traded at 0.34. Approximately 29,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 19,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.34.

Imperium Technology Group Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.54.

Imperium Technology Group Company Profile

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.

