Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 462.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Inari Medical worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,086,000 after buying an additional 325,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,501,000 after buying an additional 255,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after buying an additional 41,555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,827,000 after buying an additional 107,622 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $29,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NARI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $58,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 999,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,991,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,273,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $58,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 999,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,991,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.24 and a beta of 1.01. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Further Reading

