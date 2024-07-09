Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.90. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 3,213 shares changing hands.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $68.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.19.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

