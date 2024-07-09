Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Independent Bank Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,588,000 after acquiring an additional 40,112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 226,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

