Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $15.34

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $9.24. Indivior shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 433,205 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Indivior Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 996.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Indivior by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,875,000 after purchasing an additional 90,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Indivior in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,011,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Indivior by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 345,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Indivior by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

