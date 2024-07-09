Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $209,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 340,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.53. 186,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,793. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $96.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

