Insider Buying: Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND) Insider Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Featherby acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($64,045.09).
Landore Resources Stock Performance
Shares of LON:LND opened at GBX 3.39 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.65. Landore Resources Limited has a one year low of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15). The firm has a market cap of £4.98 million, a PE ratio of -165.00 and a beta of -0.12.
Landore Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Landore Resources
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- AI Boom: Micron Stock Dip vs. NVIDIA’s Upgrade – Which Is Better?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- UiPath’s GenAI Expansion Could Skyrocket Its Value – Rally Ahead?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Hot Stock Splits Ahead: 3 Major Ones to Put on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Landore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.