Insider Buying: Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Insider Purchases 117,647 Shares of Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Roger Thomas Mather purchased 117,647 shares of Science in Sport stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.99 ($25,618.02).

Science in Sport Trading Down 0.8 %

Science in Sport stock opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Tuesday. Science in Sport plc has a 52 week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 21 ($0.27). The stock has a market cap of £34.87 million, a PE ratio of -388.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

