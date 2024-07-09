Insider Buying: Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Insider Purchases 117,647 Shares of Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Roger Thomas Mather purchased 117,647 shares of Science in Sport stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.99 ($25,618.02).
Science in Sport Trading Down 0.8 %
Science in Sport stock opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Tuesday. Science in Sport plc has a 52 week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 21 ($0.27). The stock has a market cap of £34.87 million, a PE ratio of -388.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37.
Science in Sport Company Profile
