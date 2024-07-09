Insider Selling: Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The firm had revenue of $345.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLBD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Bird

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Blue Bird by 279.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 305,868 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $527,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $654,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Blue Bird by 185.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 6.6% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 138,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.