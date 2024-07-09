Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 6,202 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,202 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $68,656.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,528,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,200,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE HGTY opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 185.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Hagerty Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hagerty by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.