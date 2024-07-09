Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells 5,208 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $32,029.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,215 shares in the company, valued at $954,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $367.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.81 million. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after buying an additional 78,823 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 299,139 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $8,780,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,157,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 65,462 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

