Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 77,800 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,142,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,114,013.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $68.23.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

