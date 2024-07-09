Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 4,952 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Paulina Klimenko sold 4,952 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $99,733.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $121,826.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paulina Klimenko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Paulina Klimenko sold 627 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $12,477.30.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. PubMatic’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $3,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,190 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 92.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,520 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth $4,711,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,073.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

