Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HOOD opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.27 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,318 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $8,299,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.77.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

