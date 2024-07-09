Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of HOOD opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.27 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $24.28.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.77.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
