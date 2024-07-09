Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,620.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $718,794.56.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital lowered Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $216,194,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after buying an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 836.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,251,000 after buying an additional 2,446,867 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

